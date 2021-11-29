Canada-based Elcora said the transaction will enhance its mining operations and energy storage business.Canada-based graphite and graphene provider Elcora announced it acquired STE Ermazone A.R.L, a company owning ten vanadium licenses/concessions sites at unspecified locations in Morocco. "In consideration for the purchase of 100% of the outstanding securities of Ermazone, the company has agreed to pay consideration as follows: (i) USD$500,000 cash; (ii) 4,500,000 common shares of the company; and (iii) $10,000 to be paid in remuneration at the end of each month, for a period of three years, ...

