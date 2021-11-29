Excool Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Global Data Center Cooling Industry with Innovative and Advanced Data Center Cooling Technologies

Excool's data center cooling solutions are the most effective and lowest energy products available on the data center cooling market today

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global Data Center Cooling Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Excool with the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Global Customer Value Leadership Award for pioneering in the industry and offering a superior customer experience with its unique technology and services. Excool is redefining the data center cooling industry with unrivaled, cost-effective solutions that increase performance and decrease water use in data centers, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

With its manufacturing expertise, Excool is constantly innovating and designing superior cooling products for its customers, allowing businesses to increase their return on investment, reduce build costs, cut down on water use, and enhance their performance, among other benefits. The company is highly focused on providing top-notch technology and forward-thinking solutions based on its highly differentiated approach that simplifies complex processes.

"When it comes to anticipating future market needs and addressing unmet needs, Excool has time and again maintained its position at the forefront of the industry. More interestingly, with its innovation capabilities, the company manages to raise the bar much higher every time it launches a new product generation; this makes it even harder for its competitors to catch up," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director and Head of Best Practices at Frost & Sullivan. "Excool's vast technical know-how and manufacturing expertise have allowed it to create an industry-leading cooling solution, specifically designed to enhance customer value multi-fold and strike a perfect balance between price/performance value."

The company delivers cutting-edge tools and excellent products that surpass data center operators' expectations and regularly meet their evolving needs. The requirements of Excool's customers are the main catalyst for its innovative and futuristic solutions that perfectly combine a technological focus with close customer interactions.

Even in a highly competitive industry, Excool stands out with exceptional customer service that leverages proximity, empathy, flexibility, and outstanding attention to detail. The company offers first-class onsite and offsite support that ensures customer satisfaction and productivity by leveraging expert engineers' know-how and remote monitoring services.

"Excool's superior customer service experience is a critical factor responsible for its remarkable repeat business," noted Gnanajothi. "This high level of proximity and collaboration with its customers enables Excool to continually monitor each unit for indicators of potential issues, allowing it to adopt active preventative intervention to avert future problems."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

The Excool Advanced Data Center Cooling system is the most effective, efficient and lowest energy process currently available to cool data centers.

The Excool Advanced Data Center Cooling system represents the most innovative technology of its kind. Unique in its approach, Excool is able to cool data centers with year-round full or partial free cooling.

Mechanical cooling is only required to top-up the partial cooling element only when the outdoor temperature is excessively high. The Excool solution has currently been deployed to cool 280MW+ of Data Center IT load across the globe.

