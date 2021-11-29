BioTech Medics Inc.: BMCS Launches Its New Website and Announces a New Direction for the Firm

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / BMCS SUMCOIN INDEX FUND, INC doing business as BioTech Medics, Inc stock symbol BMCS is still awaiting the announcement of the name change, is pleased to launch its new website (www.bmcssumcoin.com) and business plan in the digital asset marketplace.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "for months our company has been anticipating these events that are announced today, and it is now time to move toward with our mission to enter the digital asset sector. To date we have built our Delaware Statutory Trust, built the Architecture of our Business Plan, and built an Incredible Team (that will continue to grow) to move us into this new chapter of this company's history. Today we are launching our company's website that provides information on this new direction of our firm. We are continuously accumulating assets under management which now total over $40 million and our assets under consignment are extremely significant. BMCS has a tremendous business model that is patterned after other companies in this Digital Asset Marketplace. Our goal is to make Sumcoin as liquid as other currencies in this digital ecosystem. We have also filed a Reg D 506c with the SEC and will immediately begin to raise capital with this exemption to develop our business model and build assets and share value for our investors and add Sumcoin on as many exchanges as necessary for awareness and liquidity.

Our business plan provides investors with the ability to participate in this industry by investing in common stock representing one currency: Sumcoin (the world's first index coin). Sumcoin is a cryptographic blockchain using scrypt proof-of-work algorithm. Sumcoin tracks all digital coins in real-time and its price is an aggregate or "SUM" of all top 100 coins most valuable coins by market capitalization. Our plan is to provide a solution for those who want to gain maximum exposure into the digital space (without having to learn the complexities of this new industry) but only want to hold "one digital asset" for simplicity, we believe that the BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund is that solution.

Today we begin a soft launch of our business plan and in the coming weeks we will have a more robust project launch to a broader audience. I invite you all to visit our website at www.bmcssumcoin.com to better understand our mission and business model; commented Miller"

READ MORE ABOUT SUMCOIN: https://www.sumcoin.org/

About BMCS SUMCOIN INDEX FUND/ BioTech Medics, Inc a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS-OTC located in Los Angeles California. BMCS has historically been a biotech firm however, now a "Digital Asset Firm" focusing on Sumcoin (the world's first indexed currency) one of the most significant currencies in the world.

