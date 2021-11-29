Taiwan International Trade Shows: Taiwan International Tradeshows Offers Integrated Online Services to Create Unlimited Business Opportunities for International Buyers and Exhibitors

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / The Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA, has commissioned the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to consolidate and link Taiwan's 70 international trade shows in order to provide convenient one-stop services for domestic and foreign buyers and exhibitors. Furthermore, the Bureau is now promoting integrated online services to overcome time and geographical restrictions. The aim is to make it easier for international buyers and exhibitors to find business partners and create more business opportunities.

Taiwan has very professional and experienced trade show organizers providing excellent services. Among the world-renowned international large-scale trade shows staged here are COMPUTEX TAIPEI and TAIPEI CYCLE, the leading telecommunications trade show in Asia and the second-largest bicycle trade show in the world, respectively. In addition, there are many important international trade shows held in Taiwan, including TIMTOS, FOOD TAIPEI, TAIPEI AMPA, FASTERNER TAIWAN, BIO ASIA TAIWAN, SEMICON TAIWAN, SMART CITY, Secutech, and Healthcare + Expo. These important international trade shows provide excellent transaction and procurement channels, each year attracting up to 110,000 international buyers to visit and make procurements.

After the global outbreak of COVID-19, in order to respond to the current situation, Taiwan International Tradeshows has adopted virtual-reality integration to create a new online & offline hybrid exhibition method and promote a series of integrated online services, including: Online exhibitions, online procurement conferences, online international seminars, online launches of new products, online report series about trade shows, online domestic and foreign press conferences, online guides, and video introductions about Taiwan trade shows, providing buyers with a real and uninterrupted trade show experience and offering international buyers and exhibitors an optimized trading platform.

Taiwan International Trade Shows oversees trade shows of diverse fields, including food and agriculture/fishery, hardware and building materials, information and communication, leisure and life, machinery and equipment, medical and biotechnology, sports goods, energy, and transportation. For more information about Taiwan International Tradeshows, please refer to the official website: https://www.taiwantradeshows.com.tw/zh_TW/index.html

