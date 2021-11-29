Playgon Games, Inc.: Playgon Adds 3 New Operators and Shows Continued Growth in Player Wagering Activity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it has added 3 new operators to the platform. Playgon now has a total of 26 operators using their technology, and an additional 8 operators in the queue at various stages of integration of testing.

Playgon is also pleased to announce that total player wagering for the month of November 2021 has increased approximately 12% as compared to October 2021. Furthermore, monthly active player numbers are up 28% and betspots have increased over 22%, compared to the previous month.

"We continue to garner strong interest and onboard operators rapidly as the demand for our product continues to grow at a healthy pace," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "Player activity and wagering are important metrics of the success of our mobile live dealer product, and we are delighted with the growth we are experiencing. For the second month in a row, we are delivering record increases in player wagering which is a direct function of the growing number of users leveraging our platform as we offer our games through some of the largest gaming operators globally."

Mr. Krogh continued, "As we look ahead to the new year, we anticipate continued growth in client acquisition and player activity with a material number of new operators coming online and ultimately strong revenue growth. We are confident in our strategy and look forward to continued growth and success."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

