Affluence Corporation's Subsidiary OneMind Technologies Announces Launch of Situational Awareness Solution for Airport Terminals

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that its OneMind Technologies subsidiary has developed a software solution for Situational Awareness for airport terminals. The product Airport Hypervision is built on its award-winning Smart City software platform that provides situational awareness to major cities including Barcelona, San Francisco, Oslo and Guadalajara and many others.

"This is a breakthrough product and there is nothing else on the market that addresses the major issues that airports are facing in the new normal, "said Stephane Eyme, OneMind Technologies' CEO. Airport Hypervision enables situational awareness such as crowd management, thermal screening, incident management, the ability to take real time corrective action as well as a reporting mechanism. For example, through Airport Hypervision's visual analytics airports can monitor social distancing and mask mandates. Through Airport Hypervision's integration with thermal cameras, a disembarking passenger with an abnormal temperature can be identified and directed to an on-site clinic. In addition, Airport Hypervision enables airports to track assets in the airport and on the tarmac, monitor security and situational awareness and produce dashboards and report on key performance indicators in real time," said Eyme.

"Airport Hypervision is the logical extension to OneMind's Smart City software solution." said James E. Honan, Jr. Global CEO of Affluence Corporation. "Many buildings are as complex as small cities. As complexity increases real time dashboards and analytics are needed to monitor and enhance the performance and operations of large public buildings. OneMind products offer multi-domain integration across all subsystems thatwhich are agnostic to the source of the data and the product addresses the macro issues of the organization as well as the micro issues for all the individual users. Airport Hypervision is based on the same product that is already in use in smart cities and smart construction," said Honan.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on innovative software solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit, which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

