Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Envest Corp. ("Envest" or the "Company"), an independent clean energy producer, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Southgate Renewables bioenergy project in the Township of Southgate in Ontario, Canada. The project uses an anaerobic digestion process to recycle a permitted capacity of up to 73,000 tonnes per year of source separated organics ("SSO" or "green bin" waste), industrial, commercial and institutional ("ICI"), and liquid waste streams. Bioenergy is produced through a renewable natural gas ("RNG") production facility with a capacity of over 200,000 gigajoules per year.

"The Southgate Renewables acquisition enhances Envest's established market position and portfolio of bioenergy and recycling infrastructure assets in Ontario," said Jason Moretto, Envest's President and CEO. "We are the only privately-owned recycler with over a decade of experience in processing SSO, ICI and other waste streams through commercial-scale anaerobic digestion facilities. Southgate Renewables levers that experience with convenient proximity to the Greater Toronto Area so that we may continue to serve the Southern Ontario market of over 12 million people."

Envest is a pioneer and innovator of the Canadian biogas industry as an early private commercial processor of ICI and SSO waste streams. Envest has a depth of previous and ongoing experience with processing SSO for various municipalities throughout Southern Ontario, including the City of Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Halton Region and Simcoe County.

"Southgate Renewables is designed for an overall negative carbon impact to the environment. By-products of our anaerobic digestion process include biogas, which is utilized to produce RNG, as well as fertilizer to be applied by local farmers," said Mark Bell, Envest's Project Development Manager. "We are pleased to provide Southern Ontario with an exceptional destination to recycle SSO and ICI into value-added renewable products, so that these waste streams may be diverted from Ontario landfills to reduce significant greenhouse gas emissions."

About Envest Corp.

Envest Corp. is an independent energy producer delivering private utility and recycling solutions to industry and government. Envest finances, builds, owns and operates turnkey clean energy systems tailored to customers' objectives in mission critical environments. Envest's mission is to create safe, sustainable, reliable and cost-competitive infrastructure to produce clean forms of energy through resource recovery and other carbon emission reduction strategies. Envest uses renewable and natural resources to provide clean distributed energy and bioenergy infrastructure.

For more information on Envest, please visit www.envestcorp.com.

