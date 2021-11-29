Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Updates NXG Platform with Built-in IP Content Ingest and Whitelisting Security Services, Bringing Higher Density, Expanded Options, and Lower Costs

New NXG Platform Capabilities Reduce the Need for Separate Modules, and Increase Content Security

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and video transmission technologies, today announced a brand-new update to its popular NXG video delivery platforms. The latest NXG platforms now allow for configuration of IP inputs or outputs through a new, built-in IP connection on the NXG Master Controller, enabling more video delivery options, utilizing less hardware and potentially smaller form factors.

Space is at a premium inside rack systems across commercial and hospitality provider networks. This latest update to the Blonder Tongue Labs' NXG and the compact, award-winning 2-RU NXG Edge platforms reduces the need for a separate IP module, allowing the module space to be used for additional processing functions, encoding or transcoding, or the ability for some use-cases to be accomplished within the 2-RU NXG Edge, yielding significant rack-space, cost, and power savings.

In addition, both NXG platforms can now be configured for higher-level security protection for remote access through discreet IP Whitelisting, ensuring only authorized groups of IP addresses are allowed secure remote connections for off-site management when remote connections have to traverse non-secure networks.

"We worked closely with our Tier 1 operator customers, distributors and other end users to understand how their needs for video signal processing have been changing. Overall we are seeing a growth in channel lineups, a wider range of content sources and encoding requirements, and a need for remote fleet management of large numbers of devices. By building these feature updates directly into our NXG and NXG Edge Platforms, we continue to deliver on our promise of continuous product improvement and provide our customers with the most cost-effective and advanced video delivery systems," said Ron Alterio, Chief Technology Officer of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "More flexibility, lower cost, and additional capabilities in the same or smaller headend footprint are big wins for our customers."

The Blonder Tongue NXG and NXG Edge solutions are highly customizable, module-based IP digital video processing platforms designed for delivering next generation video services on any generation of coax, ethernet, or fiber-optic wiring - without the need for replacing existing infrastructure. The carrier-grade 5-rack-unit (RU) NXG platform, as well as the NXG Edge both feature hot-swappable blades for complete customization to meet the specific video processing and format conversion needs of any broadcast facility or enterprise location, including hospitality, educational, MDU residential, healthcare, business parks, or stadiums.

Designed for the specific needs of edge video delivery, the NXG Edge can significantly reduce rack space, power and cost requirements compared to traditional solutions, and can replace hundreds or thousands of Set-Top Boxes with a single NXG Edge device. This can be a cost savings for cable or municipal fiber-optic service operators and their B2B customers, as well as a massive improvement in terms of sustainability, as the NXG Edge can greatly reduce power consumption and eliminate material waste.

Both new and existing NXG and NXG Edge platform users can take advantage of these same usability improvements by downloading and installing the latest firmware updates here.

Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of its products continue to be designed and built in their state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

