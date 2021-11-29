Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance der Woche: Der Outperformer und die Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV18 ISIN: CA42371G1072 Ticker-Symbol: 9HH 
Tradegate
29.11.21
08:55 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,008
-32,23 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMP FOR HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMP FOR HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0170,03415:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEMP FOR HEALTH
HEMP FOR HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEMP FOR HEALTH INC0,016-32,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.