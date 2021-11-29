The upcoming three NCAA seasons will be broadcast on Helbiz Live throughout Italy

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media,the media division of Helbiz, and ESPN, one of the world's leading sports broadcast networks that is part of the Walt Disney Company, to acquire the OTT rights to stream the NCAA Football and the NCAA Basketball championships on the Helbiz Live platform in Italy.

Through this agreement, Helbiz Live will stream two regular season NCAA football and basketball games each week, live and on demand for the upcoming three seasons. Fans will also be able to enjoy the NCAA football playoffs with access to view 10 bowl games, including the semifinals and finals. The NCAA basketball postseason schedule will feature 20 live and on demand games, including the March Madness tournament, the Final Four and championship game. Among the players in the NCAA Basketball championship, is freshman Paolo Banchero, the young Italian, who plays for the Duke Blue Devils and is a top NBA prospect. All NCAA football and basketball championships will be broadcast throughout Italy in Italian and English.

Helbiz Live provides all subscribers with access to stream the most popular college sports championships in the United States at no additional cost. This will offer all Helbiz Live customers additional premium sports content and will provide access to those who were not previously able to access these competitions.

Helbiz Live content is rapidly expanding with new content, meeting the wants and needs of its subscribers, while the price point remains unchanged.

"Helbiz Live continues to become enriched with new international sports events, expanding the offerings to include more live broadcasts and high-quality streaming content. This partnership with ESPN follows our recent agreement with the NFL, and underscores our commitment to further expanding our American sports content and accessibility to Italian fans. We are thrilled to be working with ESPN to provide fans with access to stream the NCAA championships on Helbiz Live, which have always been of such high demand in Italy," said Matteo Mammì,CEO of Helbiz Media

