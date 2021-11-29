Optec International, Inc.: Optec International, Inc Corporate Update OPTEC Cancels 30,000 Preferred Shares

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the cancellation of 30,000 Preferred shares previously issued to Amazon Management LLC for the Z2O proprietary "Uber of Cleaning" technology acquisition in August 2020.

The cancellation of the shares still leaves areas for settlement discussions from the original contract for payment of the 72% acquisition portion of Amazon Management LLC , (the developer of the Z2O app). This cancellation does not constitute a full and final settlement between Amazon and OPTEC but it does pave the way for discussions to an amicable settlement agreement.

The cancellation represents a 31.5 % reduction of the Issued and outstanding Preferred shares of Optec International, Inc.

The company will continue corporate updates as to the status of negotiations and discussions.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when H.R. directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

