Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce partial assays results from its 2021 drilling program at the 100%-owned Alces Lake high-grade rare earth elements ("REE") and gallium property, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

ALCES LAKE HIGH-GRADE REE PROJECT

Appia has received assays from diamond drilling core at Wilson North and Richard. Assay results from the Wilson North drill hole confirm the previously announced discovery of massive and semi-massive monazite (see October 13, 2021 news release) with some of the highest recorded rare earth grades discovered to date on the Alces Lake property. Highlights include:

21-WRC-015 hole at Wilson North intersected 9.38 metres of 17.53 wt% TREO from 15.22 m-

24.60 m, including 2.14 metres of 32.17 wt% TREO with assays up to 37.92 wt% TREO

Results from three drill holes at Richard have yielded 3.33 metres of 7.98wt% TREO (including 1.64 m of 15.26 wt% TREO), 3.49 m of 3.31 wt% TREO and 4.30 m of 3.62 wt% TREO.

All four holes assayed high-grade gallium ranging from 0.01 wt% to 0.10 wt% Ga 2 O 3

Wilson-Richard-Charles-Bell (WRCB) Area

To date, a total of 119 drill holes (4,480 m including historic drilling) have been drilled in the WRCB area with at least 8 holes (1,035 m) remaining in 2021. Important drilling will be conducted around the Charles zone as well as a 400m long hole to test the extent of projected mineralization at WRCB.

Previously announced on October 13, 2021, the Wilson North assays confirm the magnitude of this discovery. The Wilson North hole (21-WRC-015) is the most significant intercept to date at WRCB and confirms the potential quality of this area as a significant rare earths accumulation. The 9.38 m of massive and semi-massive monazite is essentially a true-width intercept, found at a down hole depth of 15.22 m-24.60 m and averages 17.53 wt% TREO. This intercept includes an interval of 2.14 m grading 32.17 wt% TREO, with assays up to 37.92 wt% TREO (See Tables 1 and 3 below).

Frederick Kozak, President of Appia notes, "The Wilson North discovery was important to confirm the continuity of WRCB REEs and confirms Appia's geological understanding as this discovery is further delineated. The intercept from 21-WRC-015 is high-grade, but most importantly, its width is far superior to any previous intercept at Alces Lake, which continues to confirm the potential of this discovery area."



Figure 1- Geological surface map of WRCB area showing drilling progress to date



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/105563_753323d8241e48e3_005full.jpg

In additional to the Wilson North assay results, Appia is pleased to announce results from the Richard zone. These assay results confirm continuity of high-grade mineralization and zone orientation (Table 1). The intersection of both the Wilson North and Richard zones in 21-WRC-015 yields the potential for the mineralized system to produce multiple parallel stacked zones.

Table 1 - Significant drill hole composite zones from initial 2021 assay results.















Including Hole ID Zone From To Width (m) wt% TREO wt% Ga 2 O 3 From To Width (m) wt% TREO wt% Ga 2 O 3 21-WRC-009 Richard 8.24 11.73 3.49 3.31 0.01 11 11.34 0.34 16.52 0.04 21-WRC-015 Wilson North 15.22 24.6 9.38 17.53 0.05 20.61 22.75 2.14 32.37 0.08 21-WRC-015 Richard 34.5 38.8 4.3 3.62 0.01 37.88 38.8 0.92 14.6 0.04 21-WRC-044 Richard 11.15 14.48 3.33 7.98 0.02 11.38 13.02 1.64 15.26 0.04

Importantly, all four holes contained high-grade gallium consistent with previous assay results, with gallium ranging from 0.01 wt% to 0.10 wt% Ga 2 O 3 . High-grade gallium is considered anything greater than

0.010 wt% Ga 2 O 3 .

Table 2 - Drill hole details for reported intercepts.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth 21-WRC-009 667174.91 6618010.58 450.84 73 -55 117.75 21-WRC-015 667168.89 6617972.97 465.90 73 -55 137 21-WRC-044 667174.91 6618010.58 450.84 0 -90 27.04

Table 3 - Assay Results for Diamond Drill Holes - see attached table at end of news release

The Company is fully-funded for the 2021 program and all required permits for the exploration activities are in-hand.

With the largest exploration and diamond drilling program in the Company's history nearing completion in 2021, exploration results will be released as received and analyzed by the Company. Analysis of the summer exploration and drilling program will follow and may lead to the preparation of an NI 43-101 (Technical Report with 3D Geophysical-geological Models) report expected near the end of 2021 or early 2022. The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within a number of surface and near surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, the same provincial jurisdiction that is developing a "first-of-its-kind" rare earth processing facility in Canada (currently under construction by the Saskatchewan Research Council, it is scheduled to become operational in early 2023). The Alces Lake project area is 35,682.2 hectares (88,172.7 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines (i.e: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)).

To ensure safe work conditions are met for the workforce, the Company has developed exploration guidelines that comply with the Saskatchewan Public Health Orders and the Public Health Order Respecting the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District in order to maintain social distancing and help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

All lithogeochemical assay results were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) certified laboratory in Saskatoon, SK. All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Advisor to Appia's Board of Directors, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-listed Company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements, gallium and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 83,706 hectares (206,842 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 117.0 million common shares outstanding, 142.4 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 3 - Assay Results for Diamond Drill Holes





