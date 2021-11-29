Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies").

New Variant of COVID-19

In response to the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant the federal government of Canada is implementing a travel ban on several south African countries including South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. In addition to Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, India, and Great Britain have all imposed travel bans on numerous South African countries. The restrictions have been implemented following the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa. South Africa's Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, stated, "Initially, it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant."

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new variant identified in South Africa, named "Omicron", as a "variant of concern". The WHO deems new variants to be either a "variant of interest" or a "variant of concern", the latter being the more serious of the two. Further, a statement issued by the WHO on Friday stated "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning" and that evidence gathered thus far indicates that the variant carried a higher risk of reinfection than other variants.

Manufacturing Three-Ply Medical Grade Face Masks at Full Capacity

Micron Technologies has been manufacturing and selling three-ply medical grade Level 3 face masks in Delta, B.C. since August 2020. Micron Technologies is manufacturing three-ply medical grade face masks pursuant its Medical Device Establishment License issued by Health Canada. Micron Technologies is also registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Micron Technologies is currently operating two shifts per day to manufacture three-ply medical grade face masks. The three-ply medical grade face masks, which feature an adjustable nose clip designed to protect both front-line workers and consumers, offer three layers of protection and conform to the American Society for Testing and Materials' F2100 Level 3 standards.

Products for Retail

As previously announced, Micron Technologies' medical grade face masks are available to purchase through Walmart, Amazon and Shopify. Micron Technologies' black medical grade three-ply masks have achieved the status of '#1 best seller' on Amazon.

Institutional customers and those who are interested in obtaining a quote for large size orders are encouraged to contact Milan@micronti.com or sales@micronti.com. Customers can also make orders directly at https://micronti.com.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, B.C. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, manufactures medical grade face masks. For further information contact:

Kal Malhi, CEO

604-805-4602

kal@bullruncapital.ca

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105405