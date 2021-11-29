The "United Kingdom m-Health App Market Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom m-Health app market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.43% to reach US$1,111.589 million by 2026 from US$269.568 million in 2019.

Mobile healthcare applications are essentially designed for smartphones, tablets, and even smartwatches. It allows users to track their health and access information whenever they require it. It also allows healthcare providers to connect with their patients efficiently.

A major reason for the growth of this market is the need to improve the lifestyle of people residing in the UK

The United Kingdom performs relatively well in almost all the measures of well-being as compared to the other countries in the better life index. It ranks above the average in health status, income, education, and wealth. According to the OECD, "In the United Kingdom, 81% of adults aged 25-64 have completed upper secondary education and In terms of employment, 75% of people aged 15 to 64 in the United Kingdom have a paid job".

With the rapidly changing lifestyle particularly in terms of increase in education, people are becoming more conscious of their health. According to Oxford University, The National Health Service's digital tracing smartphone app has been downloaded onto more than 21 million UK devices. The features such as enabling users to set health goals and measure progress have led to an increase in the use of health Apps.

The increasing number of smartphone users and the accessibility of the internet across the UK is expected to drive the demand for this market in the forecast period.

According to the office for National Statistics, 9 out of 10 households use smartphones and have internet access in the UK. Moreover, the number of internet users in the UK has increased rapidly. With the increasing number of smartphone users and increasing internet accessibility, there is a significant growth in the number of people using m-Health apps.

Very recently, a digital therapeutics company has been approved by NHS for the development of CUOREMA. The company has bagged euro 2.5 million Eurostars for the same. This app will persist an inbuilt behavior change system that will help in improving clinical outcomes.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market

According to the WHO, UK accounts for 46,30,044 cases, from January 2020 to June 2021. The number of cases in the UK is The Covid-19 has surely taken a toll on the mental health of the people. People have lost their family members and their job. This has caused a lot of stress, anxiety, and disruption.

People have started self-monitoring with the help of these m-Health apps. m-Health technologies appear to play a positive role during the pandemic. Provided, the extensive and exclusive capabilities of m-Health apps, they are enormously used in the UK to mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. The United Kingdom m-Health App Market, By Wearable Devices

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Glucose Meter

5.3. Cardiac Monitors

5.4. Neurological Monitors

5.5. Blood Pressure Monitor

5.6. Respiratory Monitors

5.7. Body and Temperature Monitors

6. The United Kingdom m-Health App Market, By Services

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fitness and wellness

6.3. Remote monitoring consultation

6.4. Prevention

7. The United Kingdom m-Health App Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Women's health

7.3. Weight loss

7.4. Chronic care management

7.5. Health and fitness

7.6. Medication

7.7. Personal health record

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Yecco Ltd.

9.2. Emis Group

9.3. Ampersand Ampersand

9.4. Handle My Health

9.5. Philips healthcare

9.6. Apple, Inc.

9.7. Medtronic

