World Communications Forum Association: WCFA Announces Fee Reduction for Student Members

More benefits and lower fees for undergraduates from all over the world

DAVOS, Switzerland, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Communications Forum Association has announced that it reduces its annual membership fee to 25 EUR for new and existing student members. It also launches free monthly webinars with world-renowned PR experts from January 2022.

The Student Membership of WCFA is specifically designed to support undergraduates at every level of their studies and career preparation. It is committed to supporting their progression and helping them develop professional networks.

The membership comprises a wide-range of benefits:

official certificates for joining and participating

access to free educational webinars and practical trainings

access to free networking events with high-level speakers

reduced fees at awarding programs

internship opportunities and mentorship through that process

developing career skills

recognition and career boost

direct access to latest expertise and trends

To become a WCFA Student Member click here.

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, WCFA has consistently helped members maintain their best practice, by providing free virtual events for professional networking and sharing knowledge regarding new trends and successful strategies in the PR industry. The association has also launched Davos Digital Awards for digital communications achievements to encourage the faster development of the community in the new digital and remote world.

The Monthly Webinars will be supported by the WCFA long-term partner PR Newswire - a part of Cision Group Ltd.

For more information about the WCFA memberships, visit www.wcfaglobal.com or contact Maxim Behar, WCFA President, at mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com or +359 888 50 31 13.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is an organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

