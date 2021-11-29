Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. Acquires MAX Amphibious Six-Wheel Drive All-Terrain Vehicles

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (OTC:PRRY) is pleased to announce that the company acquired MAX Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicle's product line, assets, tooling, and intellectual property from Agile Vehicle Technologies Limited on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, New York began production of the MAX Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in 1969. In 2013, the MAX product line and associated assets were sold to new management and remained in production until 2016. The total number of MAX ATVs built between 1969-2016 exceeds 25,000 vehicles.

Andrew Lapp, CEO of Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. stated: "This is an extremely unique opportunity for an OTC company. Our first task is to begin the process of re-establishing the supply chain for vehicle components and parts with previous vendors along with re-opening an assembly line for new vehicle production around Buffalo, New York. As a result of the massive success of MAX ATVs over a span of 47 years, the vehicle's dominance in the Amphibious ATV market has created a viable revenue stream for replacement parts and accessories for an estimated 10,000 vehicles in existence today. Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. intends to re-launch the MAX parts and accessory business for the current market of MAX vehicles as the company begins the process of re-introducing MAX ATVs into the all-terrain vehicle market."

"We are also excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Galen Reich as President of Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. Mr. Reich served as General Manager and Marketing Manager for Recreatives Industries Inc. from 1993-2013 and continued managing MAX ATVs under its new management from 2013-2015. Upon Mr. Reich joining Recreatives Industries in 1993, he began implementing his strategies for business development, assembly line production, sales leads, marketing, dealer network expansion, and military contract negotiations. This resulted in the company achieving a 24% compounded annual growth rate in sales revenue during the first 5 years. We are confident that Galen brings the needed experience to successfully re-launch the MAX brand and evolve the product line as we enter into a new generation of MAX ATVs."

