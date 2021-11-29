Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Renewal of Microsoft Advertising Agreement for 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced it has renewed its channel partner agreement with Microsoft. The Company has been part of the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program since July 2019. In January 2021, Adcore was elevated to "Select Tier" status in recognition of its effective technological solutions and ability to drive unique advertisers to Microsoft.

Omri Brill, Adcore's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our partnership with Microsoft Advertising has been an effective and valuable tool for our clients and we're excited to continue our collaboration with this premier advertising network. The combination of the Adcore Marketing Cloud's technology and Microsoft Advertising allows our clients to seamlessly enhance their market presence and heighten the visibility of their products and services in the digital marketplace. We look forward to the continued success of this mutually beneficial partnership."

Nigel Leggatt, Director, Partner Sales - EMEA at Microsoft, added, "I'm pleased to see Adcore continue to drive bold efforts around our partnership to expand Microsoft Advertising across their growing customer base. Thanks to the great work by the Adcore team - including full Microsoft product integration across their Adcore Marketing Cloud solution - we continue to see tremendous potential. Given the work over the last 12 months, developing their sales & operations, embracing Microsoft Advertising into the fold, and maximizing value to their end customers - we're thrilled to renew this partnership with Adcore for the 2022 calendar year. Adcore is a fast-growing partner in our program, and I'm excited for this next phase."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

ADCORE INC.

