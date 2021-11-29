Openly Expands its Southeast Reach, Bringing its Premium Home Insurance Platform to Alabama

Insurtech is now serving independent insurance agents across 15 states

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance platform, has officially launched in the state of Alabama. Independent insurance agents in the state can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in 15 seconds.

"We're thrilled to bring our product to the thriving Alabama home insurance market," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "As we continue to expand, we continue to acknowledge the importance of bringing independent agents a platform that changes the way insurance is done."

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau , nearly 69 percent of homes in Alabama are owned by the occupant -- higher than 35 other states. Alabama is also susceptible to all kinds of natural disasters , most notably hurricanes, tornadoes and flooding. Openly's comprehensive homeowners insurance coverage will be pivotal as agents look to best-serve clients in this state.

Alabama marks the 15th state in Openly's nationwide expansion. Throughout 2021, Openly has launched its insurance platform in over eight states across the United States. The company has seen tremendous growth in the past year, recently announcing hiring its 130th employee. This rapid growth signals the company's continued commitment to bringing independent agents transparent and comprehensive home insurance coverage.

"We are extremely excited for Openly to come to Alabama," said Bradley Flowers, founder of Portal Insurance. "I have had my eye on them for a while and think they have a great opportunity to be a valuable carrier for agents and clients alike. Alabama poses a unique set of challenges and Openly has listened and adjusted every step of the way."

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. Openly's rapid adoption by independent agents is a testament to its innovation. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack of insurance to create an intuitive and stress-free quoting process. All information is presented at the point of sale in real-time pulling from over 50 data points in seconds compared to 45 minutes for many other insurance companies that agents work with each day. With Openly, Oregon's independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

