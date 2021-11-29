Improvements and new applications within suite of products support clinicians with objective, quantifiable insights for their patients with neurological disorders

Combinostics, provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help radiologists, clinicians, and researchers make confident, evidence-based decisions for diagnosis, management, and therapeutic development in neurological disorders, today announced the company will demonstrate the features of cNeuro 2.0, the latest release to their AI-based suite of products, at the 2021 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual conference: booth #4937 in the AI showcase. cNeuro 2.0 includes enhanced functionality and easily supports the addition of new applications.

"We are committed to using our multidisciplinary expertise to collaborate with leading clinical and research institutions to develop new products and refine existing ones," said Richard Hausmann, CEO of Combinostics. "I'm very proud of our team's passionate, innovative work to continuously improve our offerings, and we are excited to demonstrate how our technology can support clinicians and researchers in caring for their patients."

The cNeuro suite of products currently includes the cMRI and cDSI applications. The cMRI application supports radiologists with fully automated, AI-enabled brain MRI quantification for increased throughput, greater objectivity, and high-quality reporting.

The cDSI application combines and analyzes key patient data such as imaging and other biomarkers, clinical tests, neuropsychological tests, and demographic data from multiple sources into a single location. By comparing the patient's profile with a large database of previously diagnosed patients, cDSI supports early detection, differential diagnosis, prediction of disease progression, and treatment decisions. cDSI can help clinicians and researchers precisely identify patients who are eligible for new or investigational treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, including the recently approved Aduhelm for Alzheimer's disease (AD). cMRI and cDSI also support longitudinal monitoring of subtle brain changes.

Enhanced modularization introduced with cNeuro 2.0 facilitates the introduction of additional products to the cNeuro suite, such as the cARIA* and cPET* applications, which are both currently under development. The cARIA application specifically assists with management of patients on disease-modifying drugs (DMDs) for AD, such as Aduhelm, by monitoring for the occurrence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), including ARIA-E and ARIA-H.

The cPET application supports radiologists with fully automated quantification of FDG and amyloid PET tracers and compares the results with tracer-specific normative data. Within the cNeuro suite, cPET integrates cMRI segmentations when available, providing a more complete quantification of all brain regions including small structures such as the hippocampus.

Additional improvements to cNeuro include:

The ability to send segmentation DICOM images (e.g., T1 structural segmentation, FLAIR lesion segmentation) from cMRI, in addition to reports, directly to PACS

Additional report file formats (JPG and PDF)

Improved cortical atrophy index for enhanced reporting of young, healthy patients

Streamlined installation of the cNeuro Gateway

For more information or to view a demo of the entire cNeuro suite, including applications in development, join the leadership team at booth #4937 in the AI showcase at RSNA 2021 in Chicago, November 28 to December 2, 2021. Schedule an in-person or virtual meeting at www.combinostics.com/RSNA.

*WIP Not yet cleared for clinical use

About Combinostics

Combinostics' AI-powered cNeuro suite of products helps clinicians make a difference in the lives of patients with neurological disorders. By quantifying brain images and integrating patient data from multiple sources with insights from previous patients, the company's unique software tools provide radiologists and clinicians the support they need for confident, evidence-based diagnostic and management decisions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland. For more information, please visit www.combinostics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005503/en/

Contacts:

Kristi Lee-John

919-270-8054

klee@crossroadsb2b.com