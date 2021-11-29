Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF ETNs ISSUED BY 21SHARES AG (232/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list two ETNs issued by 21Shares with effect from 2021-12-07. The instruments will be listed on the STO Exchange Traded Notes segment. Corrections: 1) This market notice is issued under the segment "Equity Market Information" rather than "Warrants and Certificates". 2) Please note following orderbook IDs for the instruments: ISIN Orderbook ID -------------------------- CH0454664001 241763 -------------------------- CH0454664027 241764 -------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029692