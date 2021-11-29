Anzeige
29.11.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF ETNs ISSUED BY 21SHARES AG (232/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list two ETNs issued by 21Shares with effect
from 2021-12-07. The instruments will be listed on the STO Exchange Traded
Notes segment. 

  Corrections:

  1) This market notice is issued under the segment "Equity Market
Information" rather than "Warrants and Certificates". 

  2) Please note following orderbook IDs for the instruments:

ISIN     Orderbook ID
--------------------------
CH0454664001 241763   
--------------------------
CH0454664027 241764   
--------------------------


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029692
