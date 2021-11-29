Zug, Switzerland and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") announces that as part of the implementation of the Company's Hunter Marketplace Solutions ("HMS") strategy it has closed its Hong Kong technical development centre. HMS is designed to create customised blockchain-based marketplaces leveraging the power of decentralized finance to facilitate more transparent and efficient trading of physical commodities.

"Given the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19 related measures in Hong Kong, we have made the decision to bring our technical skill sets closer to our prospective customers," said interim CEO Alain Fernandez. "The Company is implementing this change to support commercial activities on-site at prospective sovereign partners and customers. These changes will provide greater flexibility in bringing Hunter resources to customers during HMS implementations."

The Company is also pleased to announce that Dr. Konstantino Ghertsos will be rejoining the Hunter Board. Dr. Ghertsos has served as Director of Supply for Inver Energy Ltd. in Ireland and was previously a Senior Trader at MRI Trading in Switzerland. He has also held several key trading and senior executive roles in European public companies. Dr. Ghertsos holds a BSc in Oceanography and Marine Biology from the University of Southampton, a Matrisse (Master's Degree) in Marine Ecology from the University of Paris VI, & a PhD in Oceanography & a DEA in Data Analysis & Computer Modeling from the University of Lille I.

To facilitate this transition Hong Kong-based directors, Alex W H Wong and Benjamin P McQuhae have resigned. The Company wishes to thank Messrs. Wong and McQuhae for their service and wish them well in their future endeavours.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a blockchain marketplace company that has developed proprietary technologies that digitalise and streamline transaction lifecycles for underserved and inefficient markets. With its Hunter Marketplace Solutions ("HMS") product, the Company supports the creation of customised marketplaces and enhanced data analytics capabilities that deliver more favourable economics and fair market access for all, as well as supporting numerous ESG opportunities throughout transactional ecosystems. The first such HMS-powered solution is OilEx, which will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Alain Fernandez

Interim Chief Executive Officer

(778) 655-9202

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events, including the Offering and the commercialisation and distribution of the HMS. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Hunter's control and Hunter's actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date and Hunter undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105572