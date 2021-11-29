Composed of 9 seasoned members and completed by the nomination of Ajit Gokhale as EVP Engineering

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) (Paris:ESI) announces today the completion of its new leadership team from seasoned professionals from the current organization and the appointment of Ajit Gokhale as Executive Vice-president Engineering.

Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group says: "With the release of our "OneESI 2024 Focus to Grow" plan two months ago, we are engaged in a profound transformation. To lead our Group and this transformational effort, I can count on the full support of my new Leadership Team which is composed of nine impressive, complementary and highly experienced individuals. I'm also proud to welcome in our team Ajit Gokhale who will play a key role in our organization and more specifically in our software engineering strategy and execution. Together, we are entirely committed to bring our company to the next level and to transform it as one of the key leading software partners for industry."

Creation of a new leadership team

The Group unveils a new Leadership Team, now composed of:

Cristel de Rouvray: Chief Executing Officer

and, in alphabetical order:

Yannick Charron : Vice-president Human Resources

: Vice-president Human Resources Ajit Gokhale : Executive Vice-president Engineering

: Executive Vice-president Engineering Francis Griffiths : Executive Vice-president Sales

: Executive Vice-president Sales Dominique Lefebvre : Senior Vice-president Product Development Planning

: Senior Vice-president Product Development Planning Emmanuel Leroy : Executive Vice-president Product, Innovation Industry Solutions

: Executive Vice-president Product, Innovation Industry Solutions Corinne Romefort-Régnier : Senior Vice-president General Secretary Governance

: Senior Vice-president General Secretary Governance Mike Salari : Corporate Chief Operating Officer Revenue Generation

: Corporate Chief Operating Officer Revenue Generation Olfa Zorgati: Executive Vice-president, CFO Operations

Nomination of Ajit Gokhale as EVP Engineering

Ajit Gokhale, 54 years old, brings over 30 years of high-tech Research Development and business experience to ESI. He has extensive knowledge with customers in automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor, and energy industries as well as the academic segment, that use technical and scientific software. Ajit Gokhale will lead the Software Engineering organization at ESI to transform its software into complete chained solutions, as defined and prioritized by the Industry Solutions team, to serve key industry and customer segments. Ajit reports to Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group.

Ajit Gokhale has spent a significant amount of his career within NI (NATI: NASDAQ) in the US, Europe and Asia. He has held leadership roles such as vice president of data acquisition, vice president of sales and marketing of Asia-Pacific, managing director of the United Kingdom, France, and China, and section manager for data acquisition research and development. For the past two years, Ajit held a senior role at Bloomy.

Ajit Gokhale holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval, energy and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world and reported 2020 sales of €132.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

