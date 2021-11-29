Regulatory News:

Bastide Le Confort Médical (Euronext Paris Compartment B: BLC, FR0000035370), a specialist in the supply of medical devices and home care services, announces that it has carried out a refinancing operation through the early renewal of its syndicated loan. The maturity of the tranches of the credit agreement is now fixed at 3 years with two additional potential years at the lenders' discretion. The amount of the first amortizable tranche is set at €25 million and the amount of the second tranche repayable at maturity is €170 million, compared to €50 million previously. At the same time, the Group reduced the size of its Revolving Credit Facility from €140 million to €60 million, with the possibility of mobilizing an additional €20 million, if necessary, through an accordion clause1

The margin applied to these credit facilities will depend on the Group's leverage ratio2 but also on compliance with CSR indicators defined on the basis of the pillars of Groupe Bastide's ESG strategy:

ESG pillar Indicator Target Preserving our environment Carbon footprint of the vehicle fleet Reduction of 4.2% per year in line with the 1.5°C trajectory by 2050 Preserving our environment Local impact Reuse of medical devices in second life 20% increase over the period Human resources/patient satisfaction Employee training in business skills 20% increase over the period

The indexation mechanism put in place will allow the margin on its loan rate to be adjusted upwards or downwards depending on whether these objectives are met.

Groupe Bastide was advised in this transaction by ODDO-BHF which mobilized Société Générale as Credit Coordinator and MLA Bookrunner, NATIXIS as CSR Coordinator, Credit Agent and MLA Bookrunner, BNP and CACIB as MLA Bookrunners.

The optimization of these financing arrangements, coupled with two Euro PP bond issues of EUR 25 million each maturing in 2023 and 2024 respectively, give the Group ample financial leeway to pursue its development over the coming years, whether for organic growth or for external growth operations.

1 An Accordion Clause is a special provision in a credit agreement that allows a company to access additional funds if needed

2 Designated by the consolidated net financial debt at the date of calculation of the ratio Consolidated EBITDA of the last 12 months

