In collaboration with myDevices, Sodexo now offers over 500 Plug and Play LoRaWAN, LTE, BLE, and NBIOT sensors and solutions to its worldwide customers

Regulatory News:

Sodexo, the world leader in Quality of Life services, and myDevices, Claranova group's (Paris:CLA) Internet of Things (IoT) division, are pleased to announce a global partnership that enables Sodexo to quickly deploy a wide variety of sensor solutions to its end customers. Sodexo, a Fortune 500 company with a presence in 56 countries, is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, manufacturing, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. myDevices unblocks IoT, empowering managed services providers, system integrators, ISVs1, and carriers to quickly deploy hundreds of IoT sensor solutions into any industry vertical, including hospitality, manufacturing, office environment, healthcare, education, food services, and more.

Together Sodexo and myDevices are using IoT to automate processes in a facility to impact service delivery positively. Using the latest technology to gather meaningful data helps Sodexo engage in actions that benefit occupants from faster response to less downtime leading to increased satisfaction. Leveraging sensor data technology demonstrates Sodexo's commitment to improving facilities' staffing and operations. myDevices supports implementation by the use of their horizontal platform, providing facility teams greater control over monitored areas. Utilizing IoT for standard service delivery models in Facility Management will improve building operations and provide an exceptional occupant experience.

As every industry has experienced accelerated change in the past year, organizations are working to bridge the gap between virtual and physical workspaces while continually optimizing their operations. Sodexo has partnered with myDevices to enhance Sodexo's Vital Spaces to provide solutions that meet and exceed today and tomorrow's work life demands and help reach business goals.

"Sodexo provides services to a wide range of customers that require occupancy sensors, automated people counting, electric submetering, temperature monitoring, asset condition monitoring, air quality monitoring, asset tracking and many other sensor solutions," says William Keys MSM, Director of FM Technology Development and Innovation. "Through a single integration with myDevices, Sodexo can now easily procure hardware from hundreds of manufacturers, alongside its own in-house occupancy solutions provided by WX Solutions, deploy pre-provisioned solutions, and consolidate normalized sensor data into our back-end platforms to gather insights, improve workflows, generate work tickets and increase overall customer satisfaction

"We are proud to partner with Sodexo to accelerate and augment the digitization of key facility and food services," says Pierre Cesarini CEO of Claranova. "The combination of Sodexo's world class managed services and myDevices' Horizontal IoT offering is a perfect combination to accelerate IoT deployments in universities, office buildings, healthcare, stadiums, and other large facilities

Sodexo's new and existing customers now have access to these sensors and solutions for their services and facilities. For more information, please visit: https://us.sodexo.com/contact.html

About Sodexo:

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits Rewards Services and Personal Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from food-services, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, childcare centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices

Key figures:

17.4 billion euro Fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues

412 000 employees as at August 31, 2021

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

56 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11.5 billion euro in market capitalization (as at October 26, 2021)

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

With average annual growth of more than 40% over the last three years and revenue of €472 million in FY 2020-2021, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of nearly 800 employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker:? CLA

ISIN: FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 Independent Software Vendors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005546/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com