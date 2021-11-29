Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today the first DSG Connect surgery in Brazil by Professor Helton Defino and the training of five distributors.

Following the obtention of ANVISA (Brazilian health authority) clearance in October 2021, Professor Helton Defino performed the first surgery with DSG Connect in Brazil on November 23, 2021 in Ribeirão Preto. The case was a young patient presenting a strong deformity due to neurofibromatosis.

Professor Helton Defino from Faculdade de Medicina de Ribeirão Preto said: "The PediGuard is very useful to find the right trajectory in each pedicle especially on such scoliotic patient presenting a poor-quality bone. The DSG Connect interface really helped me anticipate cortical breaches thanks to the visualization of the conductivity on the tablet. With this new platform, I also see a great potential for clinical research."

Patricia Lempereur, SpineGuard's International Sales and Marketing Director addedWe have already appointed and trained five distributors covering the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Amazonas and Rio Grande do Norte i.e. a large part of the Brazilian population. The surgery with Professor Defino allowed them to witness and fully appreciate the great value add of the DSG Connect platform. We are pursuing our search of distributors to cover the rest of the country."

As per Market Data Forecast, the Latin American spinal market size is valued over 1 billion in 2021 and expected to reach 1,5 billion by 2026 with a 4,5% CAGR. Brazil is the leading market in this region largely driven by emerging technologies, including innovative devices and new surgical techniques.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

