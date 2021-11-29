Regulatory News:

Azelis (BSE:AZE), a leading innovative service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces it has acquired 100% of the shares of Neupert Specialities GmbH ("Neupert Specialities") in Austria, an established distributor specializing in food and health raw materials and ingredients in the local market.

Highlights rationale

This acquisition strengthens Azelis' food and health footprint in Austria, and in the broader life sciences market in the region

Austria is an attractive and growing market for food and health ingredients in Europe and enjoys strong growth of innovative product formulations, providing Azelis with added cross-selling opportunities

The transaction is consistent with Azelis' strategy of complementing organic growth with strategic acquisitions

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Vienna, Neupert Specialities was founded by Norbert Resch and Peter Suppan, who will both continue to lead the business and support the integration into Azelis. Neupert Specialities specializes in products such as proteins, hydrocolloids, agar, and sugar substitutes and serves local customers through its strong relationships with renowned global ingredient suppliers.

Norbert Resch, Founder and Managing Director of Neupert Specialities, commented:

"We are quite excited about the opportunities that this new union brings. In the past ten years, we have built a good presence in the food and health market. We developed strong relationships with both principals and customers and have been able to satisfy their needs by offering high quality ingredients."

Peter Suppan, Founder and Managing Director of Neupert Specialities, added:

"There is an outstanding compatibility between our two companies and we are very excited about the enhanced opportunity to expand the business under Azelis' ownership by leveraging combined global principal relationships. Azelis' strong track record in sustainability, especially their EcoVadis Platinum rating, as well as the technological capabilities, are of particularly great value to our joint food and health customer base."

Dr. Matthias Hofmann, Managing Director of Azelis DACH, said:

"Neupert Specialities shares our values and focus on specialty products and long-term relationships, and we are excited to welcome them to the Azelis family. Our combined principal and customer base further strengthens our footprint and allows us to offer a compelling portfolio of innovative solutions for the food and health market in the region."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in over 50 countries across the globe with around 2,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 45,000 customers, supported by ~2,200 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.22 billion (2020). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

About Neupert Specialities

For more information, please visit www.neupert-specialities.com

