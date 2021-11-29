HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / BitWallet has partnered with Baanx in an agreement that will bring additional services into the BitWallet app as well as broadening the range of cryptocurrency wallets available.



This partnership will allow BitWallet users easy access to cryptocurrency services as well as future plans to release traditional fiat services such as deposits, withdrawals, and wires from the BitWallet app.

John T. Perrone, President & CEO of BitWallet said this week, "When you combine Baanx's financial technology, with the foundation that BitWallet has already built as a cryptocurrency wallet and exchange, you get a truly revolutionary product. BitWallet is the next generation - better than banking, combining fiat and crypto services all from one app."

BitWallet will be launching its own cards that will allow the spending of cryptocurrency globally. Users will be able to spend a number of cryptocurrencies offered through the BitWallet app at businesses all around the world.

BitWallet is currently available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About BitWallet: Headquartered in Houston, Texas, BitWallet is a high-security cryptocurrency wallet and exchange for both individuals and businesses. With BitWallet you can send Bitcoin anywhere in the world, instantly, for free.

About Baanx: Headquartered in the UK, Baanx is Building the future of modular, API driven, Financial Services - debit cards, digital wallets, IBANs, remittance/FX, payment gateways and more.

For More Information:

www.BITWALLET.org

Twitter @BitWalletInc

Facebook @BitWalletInc

Instagram @BitWalletInc

For Investment Opportunities Contact:

John T. Perrone

John@BitWallet.org

(713) 529-4999

SOURCE: BitWallet

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674827/CORRECTION-BitWallet-Partners-With-Baanx-To-Bridge-the-Gap-Between-Fiat-and-Cryptocurrency-With-Cutting-Edge-Technology