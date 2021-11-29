Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces an Acquisition of Mining Claims in the "Wicheeda Extension" and Announces a Property Acquisition by Eagle Bay Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase mining claims which comprise a property known as the "Wicheeda Extension" (the "Property"), located 85 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia in the Rocky Mountain Rare Metal Belt.

The Property Acquired by Zimtu

The Wicheeda Extension is strategically situated along a geological trend showing promising potential for rare earth element mineral exploration. Along with the Property's mineral potential, management of the Company believes that the Property possesses a logistical advantage as it is situated adjacent to Defense Metals' "Wicheeda Property" and may prove to be beneficial in the event that Defense Metals successfully advances the "Wicheeda Property".

Purchase Terms

Pursuant to a mineral property purchase agreement dated August 18, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Agreement"), the Company agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the claims which comprise the "Wicheeda Extension" in exchange for:

an aggregate cash payment of $20,000 upon execution of the Agreement;

200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company issuable on the closing date; and

200,000 common shares owned by Zimtu in the capital of Eagle Bay Resources Corp., a private issuer, to be transferred to the vendor on the closing date.

The completion of the Property purchase is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Property Acquisition by Eagle Bay Resources Corp.

Zimtu is also pleased to announce that Eagle Bay Resources Corp. ("Eagle Bay"), a company in which Zimtu holds and equity interest, has expanded its land holdings in the Wicheeda District of the Rocky Mountain Rare Metal Belt located approximately 85 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The "Prince Property", acquired from a group of vendors, constitutes 24 mineral claims and totals 5,317 hectares, and increases Eagle Bay's land holdings to 15,798 hectares. Zimtu currently owns 48% of Eagle Bay, and Eagle Bay owns 100% of the properties indicated by the three shades of green in Figure 1 below. The "Prince Property" is situated immediately north of the Eagle Bay's existing "Cap Property" and is immediately adjacent to the Wicheeda Deposit. See Figure 1. Regional Claim Map below.

Figure 1. Regional Claim Map: Eagle Bay owns 100% of the properties indicated by the three shades of green above, and Zimtu owns 48% of the issued capital of Eagle Bay.

The "Prince Property" was explored for niobium and rare earth elements as early as 1986 by Teck Resources which completed certain preliminary exploration activities on two main areas, known as the "Prince Grid" and the "George Grid". The George Grid now covers the Wicheeda Deposit, while the Prince Grid is located on the current Prince Property. Exploration work performed by Commerce Resources in 2007 and 2008 followed up and confirmed the work done by Teck Resources. Canadian International Minerals ("CIN", now Gambier Gold) conducted detailed rock and soil sampling on the Prince Property, as well as airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys. In 2010, CIN drill-tested an area located approximately 800 metres northeast of the Wicheeda Deposit. Follow-up drilling by CIN in 2011 tested additional areas of the Prince Property to the southeast, and along strike of the Wicheeda Deposit.

About Eagle Bay Resources Corp.

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a privately-held, early stage exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Cap and George Properties, which are believed to be prospective for rare earth elements and niobium. Both properties are located 85 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia and are comprised of 45 mineral tenures covering 15,798 ha. Some reconnaissance has occurred previously on both properties, including sample collection, an airborne geophysical survey, and some limited drilling on the Cap Property.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com

