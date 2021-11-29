Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:ATHC), Begins Testing Crypto Currency, Bitcoin, As Means of Mainstream Payment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC), will settle its first Crypto Currency transaction (BTC), via ROMPOS, this week. ATHC will next test Ethereum (ETH) and several related tokens, Dash (DASH), Dodge (DOGE, and Litecoin (LTE). Additionally, ATHC is exploring the addition of SHIBA INU (SHIB) to be added for payments. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and owns and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions.

As the popularity of crypto currency grows, so does the opportunity. ATHC completed integrations and begins testing a variety of Crypto Currencies as a method of payment via its ROMPOS brand. ROMPOS is a Retail Online Mobile Processes Optimization Solution for small businesses. The exemplary all in one system empowers small business owners with user friendly, affordable, enterprise level solutions. ROMPOS Command Center enables business owners and staff to maximize operational efficiencies. The complete solution includes payment processing, reporting, staff management, inventory controls, and micro targeting marketing modules. ROMPOS is engineered to enhance overall business revenue. In preparation, ATHC has been synchronizing its servers and enhancing security for the past two weeks.

"We are pleased to enter the beta phase as we intend to further market adoption for a number of crypto currencies. In the initial phase, we will test Bitcoin and its related tokens, Ethereum and related tokens, and Shiba (SHIB). Our goal it to enable local businesses to accept all major Crypto Currencies and Fiats. While we do enable payment settlement for all major credit and debit cards, we intend to offer faster settlement and more affordable transaction fees to small businesses nationwide and abroad, in the very near future, The potential of issuing is proprietary coin is in discussions." said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC.

For additional updates, inquiries and direct messaging to ATHC, follow us on twitter https://twitter.com/ATHCOTC

info@athc.com

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded holding company. Via ATHC brands and affiliates, it provides business services for SMB's and is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.



About ROMPOS: RETAIL - ONLINE - MOBILE - PROCESSES - OPTIMIZATION - SOLUTION

ROMPOS, an exemplary all-in-one solution automates and digitizes workflows intended to enable small businesses to increase efficiencies, quality control, customer satisfaction, brand recognition and maximize bottom lines. ROMPOS has been tested in fast paced quick serve environments and is capable to accommodate small businesses in retail, online and mobile environments. ROMPOS Command Center provides management and staff all in one access and controls over inventories, sales, staff management, analytics, payments, working capital, micro targeted marketing, online sales and gamification. Deployment for ROMPOS has begun.

For ROMPOS, we intend to sign a significant number of strategic resellers. We will be engaging business service providers with portfolios primarily in the sectors of payment processing, alternative lending,

About KashOnDemand



KashOnDemand, delivers access for small businesses to sustainable financing 24/7. AI driven underwriting with Bi gathered via ROMPOS will enable merchants to fund purchase orders, receivables, expansion, and refinance alternative debt at favorable rates. The micro financing product fills the much needed gap between traditional banking inefficiencies and the draconian rates merchants pay for Merchant Cash Advances. Business owners nationwide will dynamically prequalify for financing and funded within one hour during banking hours. ATHC's tech team is currently working on version 2 and intends to offer 24/7 funding via utilizing crypto currencies and exchanges. Version 1 is anticipated to launch Q1 2022.

About ShieldMost

ShieldMost is a health, wellness and media platform. A public safety solution that deliverslocal, remote, single and multi-channel technologies for automated and manned temperature screening, surveillance, access control conveniently and safely. A we expand market share, ShieldMost intends to launch a media platform to its IOS and Android tablets. The website for Shieldmost.com is scheduled for completion by the early part of December 2021.

About InstaMaven



InstaMaven is a mobile application that allows professionals and hobbyists to monetize their skills, knowledge and experience by connecting them with people seeking such services and advice, instantly, online and on demand. The platform enables a broad spectrum of services to be rendered in a safe and secure environment. Tutors, chefs, bartenders, plumbers, dog walkers, you name it will be able to earn extra income while helping others at discounted rates. Instamaven charges a percentage of the collected funds. The platform has been in beta for approximately 18 months. Forms of payment are all major credit and debit cards, bank transfers and crypto will be accepted. Our own Accelerated Coin is highly probable. ATHC intends to launch InstaMaven in limited capacity in Q2, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Anticipated launch dates may vary due to technical issues, timing and other variables that may affect actual launch dates.

For further information, please contact the company at info@athcorp.com

Related Links:

ATHC.COM

ROMPOS.COM

INSTAMAVEN.COM

https://twitter.com/ATHCOTC

SOURCE: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675071/Accelerated-Technologies-Holding-Corporation-OTC-PINKATHC-Begins-Testing-Crypto-Currency-Bitcoin-As-Means-of-Mainstream-Payment