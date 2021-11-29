Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FSE:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Monday, November 29, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 112,786,656 common shares were voted, representing 43.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favor of all the items of business before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors at six (6) and for the re-election of Michael Hudson, David Henstridge, Noora Ahola, Colin Maclean and Philip Williams as directors for the ensuing year and also elected Ivan Fairhall as director. The Company welcomes Mr. Fairhall as a director.

Mr. Nick DeMare did not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. DeMare for his valuable and dedicated service as director and looks forward to continuing to work with Mr. DeMare in his capacity as CFO of the Company.

The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael Hudson 112,768,210 99.98 18,446 0.02 Ivan Fairhall 112,768,210 99.98 18,446 0.02 David Henstridge 111,603,420 98.95 1,183,236 1.05 Colin Maclean 112,769,210 99.98 17,446 0.02 Noora Ahola 101,616,920 90.10 11,169,736 9.90 Philip Williams 112,768,210 99.98 18,446 0.02

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company. No other business was put forth before the Meeting.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Executive Chairman, Mr. Ivan Fairhall as CEO, Mr. DeMare as CFO, and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. The Board of Directors also appointed Messrs. Henstridge, Maclean and Williams as members of the Company's Audit Committee.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW)(FSE:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

