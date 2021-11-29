Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to report its operational and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Additional information concerning the Company, including its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, can be found at SEDAR.

Q3 and YEAR TO DATE 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Loss for Q3 of $187,220 including non-cash expenses of $208,677.

Net rental revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $517,549 is an increase of 21% over $424,925 in 2020.

Included in results is $37,000 non-cash loss representing the Company's share of the loss of its investee Fritz Cannabis which continues in start-up mode. Fritz Cannabis revenue commenced September 2021.

Rental properties are currently at 100% occupancy.

"We are pleased that Tempus Capital's real estate portfolio continues to generate positive results," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO. "We had few turnovers in tenants in 2021; however, we were able to rent all our vacancies with increases. As we move forward through 2021, we will continue to build shareholder value through acquisitions and diversification."

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

