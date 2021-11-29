Exxe Group Outlines Vision and Future Revenue, Business Targets

Exxe targeting $100M in annual revenue, 15%+ net margins by fiscal year-end 2024

Company model seeks to digitize and tokenize business lines across the Exxe family

Exxe to pursue single business audit prior to first public company spin-off

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce the Company's vision, business and financial targets, and upcoming milestones.

Financial Objectives

Exxe has enjoyed substantial revenue and shareholder's equity growth since the beginning of fiscal 2020, despite the extended COVID-19 crisis. In the past two years, revenue has jumped from $3.8M to $24.3M for the first six months of 2020 through the first six months of 2022, a more than five-fold rise. During this period, net income has leaped from roughly $259,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2Q20 to $4.7M for the corresponding period in fiscal 2022. Shareholder's equity has increased from $116.2M to $156.5M, a 34.6% jump.

Based on the success of our private equity approach, management seeks to record revenue of $49M-$53M in revenue for fiscal 2022E with 15-20% net margins. Given the planned evolution of our business model going forward, we are targeting $100M in revenue and $20M in net income for fiscal 2024, ending in March 2023. In addition, we seek to accelerate the value of our shareholder's equity via public company spin-offs of outperforming assets, the sale of underperforming assets, and the addition of new acquisitions.

Corporate Roadmap and Vision

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group Chairman commented on the Company's vision. "Since inception, Exxe Group has executed around two dozen deals and LOIs for majority-stake acquisitions in global businesses representing fixed assets and operating businesses in industries across the spectrum. Exxe's recent successes have been driven by the successful migration and conversion to new digital strategies for our businesses, including bricks and mortar, which optimize the supply chain and execution. This approach has proven to lead us toward consistently high growth rates."

"Going forward, we plan to apply the same models to the entire Exxe family and integrate our leading products/services/strategies into across Exxe businesses. This approach will provide us with greater leverage and monetization while enhancing the value-added offerings to our customers. In the next stage, we plan to utilize tokenization models to further increase the value of our offerings and underlying businesses, leveraging technology innovation from 1Myle and other businesses."

The implementation of these enhanced infrastructures set the stage for tokenization models, including utility tokens as the next enterprise-scale shift in our business. By deploying digital infrastructure and then token models across virtually all business lines, management believes that Exxe could emerge as one of the early movers and broadest users of this trend, thereby beginning to reap benefits in the coming quarters.

A report by global accounting and professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY) refers to the benefits of tokenization as "manifold" and that these digital solutions can create new revenue streams that optimize legacy systems with emerging technologies. This analysis dovetails with Exxe Group's strategy and vision regarding risk reduction, payment system improvements, and enhanced customer relationships. Moreover, while early movers tend to be large financial institutions, corporations, and emerging technology firms, the opportunity to lead the migration of multi-billion dollars of innovative fintech and legacy businesses to the tokenization model is wide open for Exxe Group.

Select Businesses Overview

While Exxe's individual lines perform well on a stand-alone basis, opportunities to expand growth rates and product/services deployment can be garnered by integrating what appear to be disparate businesses into an integrated firm, whereby services are integrated and replicated across businesses and geographies. This concept is one of the hallmarks of our original vision which is just beginning to take shape.

Agribusiness & Mobility: This basic industries services line is benefitting from concerns over supply chain constraints in that procurement is on the rise as customers and partners fear supply or transport challenges could impair their own businesses. We believe that this segment will continue to enjoy this trend going into 2022.

Separately, our corporate management services are building agribusiness toward a digital infrastructure model that could result in outsized returns by implementing some of the procedures that our auto parts/mobility segments have employed as it has evolved from bricks and mortar to online services leading to repair/sales and mobility. Plus, experience in the mobility space aids in the deployment of new services in the health care space.

Fintech: As noted above, our 1Myle segment (cryptocurrency exchange) is poised to help lead revenue growth, customer growth, and technology innovation for Exxe Group as a whole. Investors can monitor progress via activity which we believe is set to commence a major acceleration stage due to enhanced security and features. Despite the recent downturn in values, a substantial institutional and retail interest in the space remains high.

Leveraging the success of 1Myle, Exxe is preparing to build and operate a similar exchange for real estate to match buyers and sellers in a tokenized environment that utilizes blockchain and other features.

Design: Our Daskonzept line not only accounted for a major revenue increase in 2Q22, but some of the core digital concepts could lead to continued growth and innovation that leads to major integration and success across other segments, as the technology is replicated. For example, the company is utilizing its core tech strengths by leading new office and existing office re-designs for COVID with the aid of its digital app and designing smart and green environments for landlords. This approach enables the company to follow up with sales of energy solutions and high-end furniture as well. By being forward-looking, Daskonzept is now attracting decision-makers in sizable commercial and government projects.

Other Exxe segments such as commercial real estate such as storage can replicate the app to manage properties, deploy EV charging stations, modify existing properties to optimize for COVID and smart features. This is another example of the integrated approach Exxe fosters and is a reason why management believes its "New Deal" in various stages of closing, could have a major impact on the Company. In addition, management can leverage its healthcare mobility services with other related services such as retirement communities.

The Corporation

Dr. Nazmiev concluded with statements regarding Exxe Group, the corporation and future plans. "Management seeks to ultimately perform an audit on Exxe Group, Inc. This is a herculean task given the number of assets/businesses and geographies, especially during the COVID crisis. While we are targeting the FY22 fiscal year as a possible audit target, it may make more sense to complete an audit on one of the handful of businesses that we have identified as a current candidate for public company spin-off in the US and abroad, simultaneously. We may be able to raise the value of Exxe Group faster and with a strong magnitude via pubco spin-offs next year. Therefore, management is considering various options and will apprise investors of our selected approach in the coming months."

"Exxe Group has executed a number of transactions and as we grow are presented with many potential M&A opportunities. While we will continue to close such transactions, it is our plan to grow and integrate our existing assets and thus grow organically and through acquisition (such as the "New Deal"), as long as synergy exists within the overall company. Going forward, we will endeavor to apprise shareholders of material progress in our key assets, including the Axxa VC segment. At present, the drivers of our business are the more mature lines that we outlined, although we maintain that the VC segment could prove to provide substantial value in 2022 and beyond. We thank you, our loyal shareholders, and we look forward to sharing future news and events."

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

For additional information please visit the Company's

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

SOURCE: Exxe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675110/Exxe-Group-Outlines-Vision-and-Future-Revenue-Business-Targets