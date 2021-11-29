Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Announces Tragic Death of Board Member Rick Briggs

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / It is with great sadness that Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), Board of Directors announces the death of Board member Rick Briggs, who was tragically killed on November 24, 2021 in an aircraft accident in Western Pennsylvania.

"Rick served our Board with great commitment, enthusiasm and, always with a dose of humor. He leaves a legacy of strategic marketing skills, business acumen, and passion for business excellence recognized by all of us, as fellow colleagues who came to know him for his inquisitive nature and creative thinking," said Steven Shea, Chairman of the Board of Blonder Tongue.

"Rick was an excellent advisor who brought strong marketing and branding experience as well as his deep commitment to customer satisfaction to a variety of issues that have been critical to the continuing transformation of our company. He was both a colleague and a friend and he will be sorely missed," said Bob Pallé, a Director and former chief executive officer of the Company.

Rick co-founded Stellar Private Cable, Inc., which operated as SeniorTV and served as its president through it sale to Sentrics Holdings, LLC in 2018. Several months following the conclusion of Rick's business relationship with Sentrics, in August 2020 he joined our Board.

