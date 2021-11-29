Celcuity Inc.: Celcuity Appoints Michael Snitkovsky as VP of Program Management and David Bridge as VP of Quality Assurance and Process Development

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced the addition of two senior executives to its corporate management team. Michael Snitkovsky joined Celcuity as VP of Program Management and David Bridge joined as VP of Quality Assurance and Process Development.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael and David to the Celcuity leadership team. Each brings extensive experience across the biopharmaceutical development spectrum, and each has a fantastic track record," said Brian Sullivan, Celcuity's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "Michael has over 15 years of drug development experience across multiple therapeutic areas including rare disease and oncology. David brings deep quality assurance expertise for both Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) compliance activities."

Prior to joining Celcuity, Mr. Snitkovsky worked for Finch Therapeutics, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, as Senior Director, Program Leadership. He had previously served as Senior Director of Operations at oncology start-up, Red Oak Medicines, and as Associate Director, Project Management at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on RNA interference.

Mr. Snitkovsky commented, "I am excited to join Celcuity at this pivotal moment in the company's development, look forward to working with the team, and playing a key role in advancing the company's programs through the clinic and ultimately to commercialization."

Prior to joining Celcuity, Mr. Bridge served as Director of Quality Assurance at Duke University's Clinical Research Institute. He also served as Senior Director of Quality Assurance at Chimerix and Quality Assurance Leader of clinical operations at EMD Pharmaceuticals.

"I look forward to becoming an integral leader in the support of Celcuity's clinical development plans, to continuing enhancement of the company's quality operations across the organization, and to managing a robust quality assurance program," said David Bridge.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy. The company's therapeutic efforts are focused on developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

763-392-0123

Westwicke ICR

Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com

(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675081/Celcuity-Appoints-Michael-Snitkovsky-as-VP-of-Program-Management-and-David-Bridge-as-VP-of-Quality-Assurance-and-Process-Development