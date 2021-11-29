Hyland; Jadu: Jadu and Hyland grow partnership with the launch of Content Portal for OnBase

LEICESTER, England, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jadu and leading content services provider Hyland have announced the launch of Content Portal for OnBase, making portal capabilities available to an additional 8000+ organizations spanning government, higher education and commercial markets.

Jadu delivers a non-technical platform that leverages core Jadu technology to bring portal capabilities to Hyland customers. OnBase - Hyland's flagship product - is a single enterprise information platform used to manage content, processes and cases within organizations, ensuring people have access to relevant information when they need it.

The integration enables OnBase users to provide the same outstanding access to relevant content, data and web forms to external end-users such as vendors, students and constituents, via an online portal.

The result is reduced manual processes, reduced wait times and 24/7 access on any device. Effective self-service is enabled across a wide range of industry use cases, such as public assistance applications and public record requests (government), academic record requests and admission applications (higher education) and accounts-payable inquiries and access to financial documents (commercial).

Karen Loftis, AVP of product management at Hyland says, "The world has become digital-first and increasingly virtual. Sending paper-based applications and forms via the mail, going in-person to physical locations, and emailing PDF forms all slow processing and create inefficiencies.

"Hyland's partnership with Jadu provides an integrated portal solution for delivering exceptional digital services - allowing end users to self-serve from any location on their mobile and desktop devices or tablet. This extends the value of existing technology investments with easy-to-use web form creation and management that drives digital transformation initiatives. Jadu is the leader in this space, and we're delighted to be growing our partnership together."

The addition of Jadu's integration with OnBase builds on the success of Jadu Content Portal integration with Perceptive Content.

James Kocherhans, Director of Jadu North America says, "Integrating with OnBase is a key milestone in our partnership and builds on the success of our integration with Perceptive Content, which has seen organizations revolutionize how they interact with their end-users.

"Content Portal for OnBase opens up portal capabilities to the many thousands of organizations that use Hyland's flagship product to empower their workforce. Content Portal brings the same agility, efficiency and effectiveness that OnBase is known for, to external end-users. That's incredibly exciting."

