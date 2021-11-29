Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Veta Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces the resignation of Marco Guidi as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Guidi for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Arvin Ramos as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ramos holds a degree in commerce and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 15 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. Mr. Ramos serves as chief financial officer of several junior mining companies.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Contardi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 361-2832

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105696