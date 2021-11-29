Canna-Global Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

MARINA DEL REY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CNGLU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of $200 million, consisting of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CNGLU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CNGL" and "CNGLW" respectively.

The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company has not selected a business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business addressing a large market opportunity with a company that is driving its growth in the medicinal cannabis or cannabinoid industry, which is compliant with all applicable laws and regulations within the jurisdictions in which it is located or operates. In particular, the Company will not invest in or consummate a business combination with a target business that has been operating, or whose plan is to operate, in violation of U.S. federal laws, including the U.S. Controlled Substances Act. The Company is led by its Chief Executive Officer, J. Gerald ("Gerry") Combs.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on December 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697, or by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 29, 2021 on Form S-1 (File No. 333-258619). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp

4640 Admiralty Way, Suite 500

Marina Del Rey, California 90292

J. Gerald Combs

Chief Executive Officer

gerry.combs@cashiamg.com

1-917-576-2537

SOURCE: Canna-Global Acquisition Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675161/Canna-Global-Acquisition-Corp-Announces-Pricing-of-200000000-Initial-Public-Offering