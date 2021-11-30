Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("Constantine" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN").

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. During the 12 month term of the agreement, which expires at the end of August 2022, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. Under the terms of the agreement with INN, the Company has agreed to pay INN $36,000 for the campaign, payable in cash in four quarterly installments of $9,000 each. The agreement is subject to TSXV acceptance. INN is at arms-length from the Company and has confirmed that it does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Shares Issued for Financial Advisory Services

The Company announces that it has issued 565,000 common shares of the Company to Agentis Capital Mining Partners, pursuant to a September 15, 2021 financial services agreement for certain services provided to the Company, which was announced in the Company's news release dated October 21, 2021.

About the Company

Constantine is a Canadian based mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on the Palmer base metal project in southeast Alaska. The Palmer project is being advanced as a joint venture between Constantine (~45.6%) and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. (~54.5%), with Constantine as project operator. The Dowa-Constantine partnership was initiated in 2013 and completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in 2019. The Palmer Joint Venture partnership is focused on advancing the Palmer project to feasibility while continuing exploration to build additional resources in this world class mining district.

In 2019, Constantine successfully spun-out its gold assets into HighGold Mining Inc. that included the high-grade Johnson Tract gold project in south-central Alaska, the Munro-Croesus Gold property renowned for its high-grade mineralization and other gold properties in the Timmins area, Ontario.

In 2020, Constantine's 100% owned Big Nugget Gold project, located 8 kilometers east of the Palmer Project, was recognized as a potential gold lode source area, immediately upstream from the +80,000 ounce gold Porcupine Placer operations. In 2021, Constantine announced the acquisition of the Bouse Cu-Au Property in southwest Arizona, and the Hornet Creek copper-gold property in west-central Idaho.

Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses. Please visit the Company's website (www.constantinemetals.com) for more detailed company and project information.

