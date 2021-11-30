Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Mr. Stuart O'Connor as a director, effective November 29, 2021. He will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Safety, Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

Mr. O'Connor is the Chair and Co-founder of Arcurve Inc., a full-service technology and software development company. He currently serves on the Board of the Calgary Stampede. He is a member of the Advisory Roundtable for the Platform Innovation Centre, and of the Strategic Advisory Board of the Snyder Institute at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine. Prior to that, Mr. O'Connor was President of Merak Projects, Chair of Flint Energy Services Ltd., former Partner at a national law firm and Chair of Hull Services. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Chemical Engineering) degree from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Queen's University.

Following the appointment of Mr. O'Connor, the Board will consist of six members.

ABOUT TRICAN:

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

