KOHLER CO.: KOHLER Lighting Presents The Tresdoux Collection

Modern Forms Reflecting the Glamour and Sophistication of Hollywood Regency Design

KOHLER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / KOHLER Lighting unveiled Tresdoux, an elegant series that blurs the lines between modern and traditional style in an inspired collection that takes its cues from 1930s Hollywood Regency design and the over-the-top opulence of those gilded years. The grand, Golden Age set designs that lit up the silver screen, brought alive by such visionaries as Dorothy Draper and William Haines, were the catalyst behind the popularity of Hollywood Regency's sumptuous style, a look so sophisticated that it captured attention on a global scale, soon transforming staid, residential interiors into fashionable showplaces that reflected the times.

The Tresdoux Collection exhibits the same flourish that distinguishes Hollywood Regency style - warm glass, burnished metal, ribbed and scalloped details - but contrasts ornamental appointments with understated, slightly pared down decorative elements for a more modern approach. The collection features One- and Two-Light Sconces; a Two-Light Bath Bar; a Three-Light Flush-Mount; a Three-Light Semi-Flush Mount; a Three-Light Pendant; and Six- and Eight-Light Chandeliers. The designs are available in three finely crafted finishes: Polished Nickel; Polished Brass; and Gunmetal.

Statement-making lighting includes:

The Tresdoux Two-Light Semi-Flush Mount (shown above) is a showstopping, double-tier design, with a delicately ribbed, cast glass shade that also features a wavy, scalloped effect that carries the length and circumference of the shade in a tactile, organic detail. Above the shade is a generous band of ribbed metal that sits slightly in from the shade. A slimmer, sleek metal band rims the bottom of the shade lending a touch of couture styling. The semi-flush mount design creates illumination from above and below for a surrounding, sumptuous glow and is fitted with a cast glass diffuser, centered by a decorative metal wafer, eliminating direct overhead glare and infusing the room in soft, ambient light.

Another captivating design is the Tresdoux Six-Light Chandelier, with a sweeping candelabra style that marries rich metals, ribbed glass, and decorative details for a design of undeniable presence and breathtaking elegance. The chandelier frame is a masterful play of geometric form, the adjustable link chain carrying down to a sleek bar of metal that encircle three, graduating metal orbs before ending in a stepped detail and elongated, drum-shaped ribbed metal base. Six, slightly rectangular elaborate curved arms raise metal candleholders fitted with dramatic cast glass, opaque candlesticks topped by reeded glass shades tailored at the top and bottom by sleek bands of color-matched metal ribbons.

The One-Light Sconce remarks on signature design elements also featured in the Six- and Eight-Light Chandelier for a lamp that has undeniable presence whether selected for singular or paired placements, or as part of a sophisticated, whole room décor statement. The sconce boasts an elaborate, half-moon ribbed metal wall plate upon which a single arm raises a candleholder fitted with an elegant cast glass candlestick. The cast glass, creamy opaque ribbed shade has a color-matched metal ribbon detail at the top and bottom adding a couture touch to the sophisticated design.

All KOHLER Lighting designs are quality tested to ensure that each light fixture will remain beautiful even after years of repeated exposure to damp environments. There is also a simplicity thoughtfully designed into each, from easy installation and color-matched finishes to diffusers for soft, ambient light. The result is a compelling assortment of lighting to fit most lifestyles and budgets.

To support the needs of the consumer and trade professional, KOHLER Lighting has products in stock in the U.S., and ready to ship in North America. KOHLER Lighting can be purchased through KOHLER Signature Stores and KOHLER Experience Centers, and select KOHLER distributors, or online at www.us.kohler.com.

Download Images

About KOHLER ® Lighting

KOHLER Lighting is a division of Kohler Co. with a diverse series of chandeliers, pendants, semi-flush mounts, flush-mounts, sconces, and bath bars feature details that shine - from edgy industrial chic to classic understated forms - offering whole home solutions to complement traditional, transitional and contemporary interiors.

About KOHLER ®

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 38,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

For additional information regarding the Tresdoux Collection or any of the KOHLER Lighting designs, please visit www.us.kohler.com.

Contact Information:

Robin L. Richter

Kohler Co. Public Relations

Robin.richter@kohler.com

Office: + (920) 457-4441, ext. 72340

SOURCE: KOHLER CO.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673448/KOHLERR-Lighting-Presents-The-TresdouxTM-Collection