Das Instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2021The instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2021Das Instrument TNE5 ES0178430E18 TELEFONICA INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2021The instrument TNE5 ES0178430E18 TELEFONICA INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2021Das Instrument DSZ MHY2066G1044 DIANA SHIPPING INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021The instrument DSZ MHY2066G1044 DIANA SHIPPING INC.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.11.2021Das Instrument RV1 US7542121089 RAVEN IND. INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2021The instrument RV1 US7542121089 RAVEN IND. INC. DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2021Das Instrument TNE2 US8793822086 TELEFONICA S.A.EO 1 ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2021The instrument TNE2 US8793822086 TELEFONICA S.A.EO 1 ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2021Das Instrument G2K1 US2575592033 DOMTAR CORP. NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021The instrument G2K1 US2575592033 DOMTAR CORP. NEW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.11.2021Das Instrument J4Q5 JE00BLR94N79 INVINITY ENER.SYS EO -,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021The instrument J4Q5 JE00BLR94N79 INVINITY ENER.SYS EO -,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.11.2021Das Instrument 2MY JE00BMH4MR96 MYSALE GROUP PLC EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021The instrument 2MY JE00BMH4MR96 MYSALE GROUP PLC EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.11.2021