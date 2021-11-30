EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinach, November 30, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), the Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature, announced today that it has entered into a Purchase and Subscription Agreement with VERAISON SICAV Engagement Fund ('VERAISON') to purchase 63'751'116 shares in a private placement, raising gross proceeds in the amount of CHF 7.5m. Evolva also announced that Carsten Däweritz, Chief Financial Officer, will depart from the company in May 2022.
Private placement to VERAISON
Departure of Chief Financial Officer
About Evolva
About VERAISON Capital Ltd.
Disclaimer
Contact
