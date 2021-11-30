EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Reinach, November 30, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), the Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature, announced today that it has entered into a Purchase and Subscription Agreement with VERAISON SICAV Engagement Fund ('VERAISON') to purchase 63'751'116 shares in a private placement, raising gross proceeds in the amount of CHF 7.5m. Evolva also announced that Carsten Däweritz, Chief Financial Officer, will depart from the company in May 2022.

Private placement to VERAISON

The purchase price for each share amounts CHF 0.117645 (rounded), representing a discount of 7% to the lowest daily volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the Evolva shares during the 6 trading days immediately prior to today.



The shares to be sold to VERAISON will be issued from Evolva's authorised share capital pursuant to a capital increase expected to occur on or around December 3, 2021, whereby the Company's share capital will be increased to CHF 51'531'467.65 by an amount of CHF 3'187'555.80, divided into 63'751'116 fully paid-in shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each (the "New Shares"). The pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders with respect to the New Shares are excluded.



Settlement of the transaction is expected to take place on or around December 6, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions, with the New Shares expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on the same date.



Following settlement of the private placement, VERAISON's shareholding in Evolva will represent 6.2% of Evolva's issued share capital.



Evolva intends to use the gross proceeds from the private placement to finance the ongoing activities to strengthen and further build out its commercial businesses.



Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva said: 'After the successful transformation from an R&D to a commercial company, I'm excited and pleased to welcome another long-term oriented investor committed to the next phase of Evolva's development.'



In order to underline VERAISON's commitment, Andreas Weigelt, CEO and Senior Partner of VERAISON, will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of Evolva at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in April 2022. Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Carsten Däweritz, Chief Financial Officer, will depart from Evolva on May 31, 2022. The company has initiated a search for a successor.



Evolva's CEO Oliver Walker said: 'I would like to thank Carsten for his work and efforts during his tenure and I wish him already now the very best in his future endeavours.' About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.



For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library. About VERAISON Capital Ltd.

VERAISON Capital is an independent asset manager acquiring significant ownership stakes in publicly listed small- and mid-cap companies, where long-term value can be enhanced through constructive shareholder engagement. Disclaimer

