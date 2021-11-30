Adam Fayed, the founder of expat financial advisory service International AMG and adamfayed.com, has announced that millions of funds will be switched to environmental and social governance (ESG) funds and ETFs.

"We have seen a big increase in demand for ESG investments, even from investors who aren't that happy about a lot of the green policies being enacted. In much the way that investors have recently seen that the world is going into a technological direction, plenty of people just see this as the direction of travel.", said Fayed.

Fayed, who recently interviewed the Shark Tank judge and O'Shares USA founder Kevin O'Leary on sustainable and technology investing,further commented, "Despite the upside potential of the ESG sector, we do have to be mindful that the success of a lot of these investments, which are currently unprofitable, depend on government policy. Governments struggle to keep their promises at the best of times. Relying on governments to hold promises for 2050 is risky. Investors should therefore remain diversified".

About International AMG

The International AMG group is run by Adam Fayed, alongside adamfayed.com. It is a global wealth management company, with clients in over a 100 countries, focused on the expat market.

