DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator and home to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem globally, today announces its expansion to the Nordic region. DE-CIX will be opening IX platforms in Norway, Denmark, and Finland.

"The Nordic region comprises some of the world's most highly developed digital markets," says Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International, on the company's expansion to Northern Europe. "However, the interconnection infrastructure available in the region does not match the digital maturity of the economy in the Nordics. The region has seen significant growth in data center investments for the concentration of hosting, storage and cloud deployments, and a high concentration of enterprises and manufacturing presence. It is important for the related interconnection infrastructure to get closer to these investments, to serve the connectivity demands. DE-CIX has seen strong support from the Nordic data center community for our plans to expand to the region, in which we will localize our interconnection capabilities for these markets, at the same time as integrating them into the DE-CIX European and trans-continental interconnection ecosystem," Ivanov explains.

The Internet Exchange operator's expansion to Norway, Denmark and Finland will serve the regional connectivity needs, boosted by new transatlantic and intercontinental submarine cables bridging the Nordics with North America and Asia. DE-CIX will fully integrate the Nordic exchanges into the company's existing leading carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem the largest such in not only Central and Southern Europe, consisting of more than 10 IXs (2100+ connected networks), but also North America, with currently 5 IXs (400+ connected networks). The new DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in the Nordics will have presences in all relevant data center facilities in the respective markets.

For the market entry into the Nordics, one of the initial partners which will support DE-CIX from Day 1 is Bulk Infrastructure Group AS. Bulk Infrastructure is Norway's leader in building and operating sustainable digital infrastructure, data center, colocation, fiber network and industrial real estate. The DE-CIX interconnection platforms will be available in the Bulk data centers in Oslo (OS-IX) and Kristiansand (Campus N01) (Norway), as well as Esbjerg (Campus DK01) (Denmark).

"This partnership with DE-CIX will further enhance the options for customers to interconnect and access a range of services in addition to the already low latency access to major markets combined with the greenest cheapest energy in Europe," says Gisle M. Eckhoff, Executive Vice President Data Centers at Bulk Infrastructure. "We are seeing an increase in demand for low cost, highly sustainable solutions and with these new DE-CIX Nordics locations we are helping to support that gravity shift north. We are delighted to build on our previous investments to unlock the potential of the Nordics and look forward to working with DE-CIX to enable more customers to take advantage of renewable, long term sustainable data centers."

With the new DE-CIX IX platforms in Norway, Denmark and Finland, the company is extending its global footprint to overall 32 locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 85 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world.

More information: https://www.de-cix.net/nordics

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world's leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 32 locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects over 2400 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 85 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.

Further information at www.de-cix.net

About Bulk Infrastructure

Bulk Data Centers delivers resiliency, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability without compromise and with a dedication to personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located Nordic data centers, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact while supporting data with highly connected, 100 percent green-powered and ultra flexible colocation, white space, build-to-suit data center solutions and powered land. Backed by decades of expertise, Bulk delivers turnkey digital infrastructure that takes the sustainability and business value of the Nordic data center to the next level.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005751/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact DE-CIX:

Judith Ellis, Alexander Thieme, Carsten Titt Global Public Relations Telephone: +49 (0)69 1730902 130 Email: media@de-cix.net

Media Contact Bulk Infrastructure:

Stein Jacob Frisch Media Contact Telephone: +47 916 10 911 Email: press@bulk.no