Petra Diamonds Ltd - Completion of Share Consolidation & TVR

Further to the announcement on 19 November 2021 that shareholder approval was granted at the Annual General Meeting for a Share Consolidation, Petra is pleased to announce that the Company's Share Consolidation became effective on 29 November 2021.

Admission of the Company's New Ordinary Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities took place on 29 November 2021.

The ISIN for the New Ordinary Shares is BMG702782084.

As a result of the Share Consolidation and in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, the Company hereby notifies the market that the Company's issued share capital as at 29 November 2021 consisted of 194,201,785 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 29 November was 194,201,785 shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as their denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

