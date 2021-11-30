Under construction by Australian utility AGL, the 250 MW/250 MWh battery is the largest planned grid-forming battery in the world.From pv magazine Australia The $180 million Torrens Island battery, announced in August, will be delivered to energy giant AGL by Finnish technology company Wärtsilä. The big battery will initially start out with a one-hour duration (250 MWh) but will be capable of expanding to up to four-hour duration in the future (1000 MWh). While its size pales in comparison to recent big battery announcements, the project has drawn attention for its deployment of grid-forming technology ...

