GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

As of today, 30 November 2021, the total number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) is 29,498,666. The number of shares and votes has changed as a result of the directed new issue of 746,269 shares that the company announced on 28 October 2021.

November 30, 2021

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2021-11-30 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Increased number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB