Dienstag, 30.11.2021
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
WKN: A1J5GZ ISIN: SE0004840718 
Frankfurt
30.11.21
08:08 Uhr
26,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,76 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2021 | 08:32
Increased Number of Shares and Votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

As of today, 30 November 2021, the total number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) is 29,498,666. The number of shares and votes has changed as a result of the directed new issue of 746,269 shares that the company announced on 28 October 2021.

November 30, 2021
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2021-11-30 08:00 CET.

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



https://www.accesswire.com/675218/Increased-Number-of-Shares-and-Votes-in-XVIVO-Perfusion-AB-publ

