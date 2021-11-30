Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 982285 ISIN: FR0000045072 Ticker-Symbol: XCA 
Tradegate
30.11.21
09:50 Uhr
11,976 Euro
-0,136
-1,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,96211,96409:52
11,96611,96809:51
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2021 | 08:41
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes the First Social Structured Product to its Sustainable Debt Market - Issued by Crédit Agricole CIB

Stockholm, November 30, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that
Crédit Agricole CIB has listed its first structured product under a Social Bond
Framework on the Nasdaq's Sustainable Debt Market. The listing marks the first
Social Structured Product listed on Nasdaq's markets. The instruments are
arranged by Garantum, and based on Crédit Agricole's Social Notes Framework. 

"We are delighted to be the first bank to publicly issue equity-linked Social
Notes on Nasdaq Stockholm," said Blake Wright, Senior Country Officer for the
Nordic Countries at Crédit Agricole CIB. "We are pleased to offer retail
investors the access to a product which was previously only available to
institutional investors. As a global leader in sustainable finance, this
innovative structured product also allows investors to contribute to the
financing of social projects which will make positive impact on society." 

Instruments listed on the Nasdaq Sustainable Debt Market need to meet the
Nasdaq Sustainable Bond listing criteria, based on the Green & Social Bond
Principles and the Sustainability Bond guidelines, for which the International
Capital Market Association act as secretariat. 

"Supporting capital raising for projects improving the quality of life is a
core purpose of financial markets," said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, VP and Head of
European Fixed Income Listings at Nasdaq. "We are happy to have worked with
Crédit Agricole CIB, Lifewatch and Garantum to launch the first product under
the social sustainability product category - and we hope it is the first of
many more to come." 

Structured products combine two or more financial instruments into one single
security, and offer customized exposure to otherwise hard-to-reach asset
classes and subclasses. Returns of this product issued by Crédit Agricole CIB
are based on the development of a basket of stocks. The structured product is
arranged by Garantum and offer investors the benefits of partial capital
protection, while giving exposure towards a selection of companies in the
healthcare sector selected in cooperation with the Lifewatch foundation. 

"In 2018, Garantum and Crédit Agricole CIB together launched the first
structured product based on a green note at Nasdaq Stockholm. Three years later
we are happy to once again, together with our partners and clients, break new
ground in sustainable investing," said Mats Eriksson, Structurer at Garantum.
"We put a lot of emphasis in making the right product at the right time, and
the ability to create an investment with social impact without lowering clients
potential return is something that is rather unique of structured products." 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Credit
Agricole Group, the 12th largest banking group worldwide in terms of tier 1
capital (The Banker, July 2021). Nearly 8,600 employees across Europe, the
Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa support the Bank's clients,
meeting their financial needs throughout the world. Crédit Agricole CIB offers
its large corporate and institutional clients a range of products and services
in capital markets activities, investment banking, structured finance,
commercial banking and international trade. The Bank is a pioneer in the area
of climate finance, and is currently a market leader in this segment with a
complete offer for all its clients. 

For many years Crédit Agricole CIB has been committed to sustainable
development. The Bank was the first French bank to sign the Equator Principles
in 2003. It has also been a pioneer in Green Bond markets with the arrangement
of public transactions from 2012 for a wide array of issuers (supranational
banks, corporates, local authorities, banks) and was one of the co-drafter of
Green Bond Principles and of the Social Bond Guidance. Relying on the expertise
of a dedicated sustainable banking team and on the strong support of all
bankers, Crédit Agricole CIB is one of the most active banks in the Green bonds
market. 

About Garantum

Garantum is the largest arranger of retail structured products in the Nordics
market, offering a broad spectrum of investments tailored to meet each specific
investors' needs. Today Garantum's wealth management offering includes asset
management, securities brokerage, structured products and private banking. We
believe in empowering financial advisors to create tailored investment
portfolios with the right investment at the right time.
CREDIT AGRICOLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.