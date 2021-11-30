Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Springvest to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Nov 30, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Springvest Oyj shares (short name SPRING) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Financials sector. Springvest is the 182nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 24th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. The growth investment company Springvest is an enabler of Finnish success stories. Springvest promotes businesses' growth, development, and commercialization by carrying out funding rounds for growth companies selected as target companies. For target company's investors, Springvest offers the opportunity to participate in funding rounds for unlisted growth companies that would typically be beyond the reach of many investors. Springvest is Finland's leading organizer of share issues for unlisted growth companies. Since its inception, the company has organized 72 funding rounds and mediated more than EUR 170 million in funding (by 31 October 2021). 100% of the financing rounds organized by the company have been completed. Springvest is a minority owner of its target companies, and its portfolio currently includes shares in 37 companies. For more information. "The First North listing is a significant step for our company. The listing supports the liquidity and transparent valuation of our shares and increases the awareness of Springvest among potential target companies and investors. Our goal is to provide our shareholders with both value growth and strong dividend yields, and we believe that the positive growth of the finance market will continue to support the development of our business in the future", says CEO Päivi Malinen. "We are pleased to welcome Springvest to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Springvest provides an important channel for growth companies to raise funding, and with the company's listing, investors will now have the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of unlisted companies," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. Springvest has appointed Ernst & Young Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com