Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2021 | 08:41
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Springvest to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Nov 30, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Springvest Oyj
shares (short name SPRING) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. The company belongs to Financials sector. Springvest is the 182nd
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it
represents the 24th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

The growth investment company Springvest is an enabler of Finnish success
stories. Springvest promotes businesses' growth, development, and
commercialization by carrying out funding rounds for growth companies selected
as target companies. For target company's investors, Springvest offers the
opportunity to participate in funding rounds for unlisted growth companies that
would typically be beyond the reach of many investors. Springvest is Finland's
leading organizer of share issues for unlisted growth companies. Since its
inception, the company has organized 72 funding rounds and mediated more than
EUR 170 million in funding (by 31 October 2021). 100% of the financing rounds
organized by the company have been completed. Springvest is a minority owner of
its target companies, and its portfolio currently includes shares in 37
companies. For more information. 

"The First North listing is a significant step for our company. The listing
supports the liquidity and transparent valuation of our shares and increases
the awareness of Springvest among potential target companies and investors. Our
goal is to provide our shareholders with both value growth and strong dividend
yields, and we believe that the positive growth of the finance market will
continue to support the development of our business in the future", says CEO
Päivi Malinen. 

"We are pleased to welcome Springvest to Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. Springvest provides an important channel for growth companies to raise
funding, and with the company's listing, investors will now have the
opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of unlisted companies," says
Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Springvest has appointed Ernst & Young Oy as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 


MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.