Semantic AI takes into account the linguistic context of information to provide more accurate search results

RWS, the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, has embedded semantic AI within its Tridion content platform. The new semantic AI capabilities go beyond traditional approaches to personalization, delivering smart recommendations and intuitive search results that guide customers towards finding accurate answers to their queries.

Tridion is an intelligent content platform that enables organizations to create, manage and deliver multilingual digital content to customers, employees and partners. Some of the world's largest brands rely on Tridion to deliver multilingual digital experiences across any channel.

"The ability to match intent to content is the real value of semantic AI," says Thomas Labarthe, President of Language Services and Technology at RWS. "By better understanding customers' intentions or desires, it immediately guides them to the most appropriate piece of content or information. This opens up fantastic opportunities for brands to deliver a far more intuitive experience on any digital touchpoint crucial for customer acquisition and retention."

Companies can use these new capabilities across their digital experience and self-service platforms, and across internal systems and intranets, to help colleagues become more productive and find information more easily. Semantic AI will automatically tag content and generate metadata across an organization's pool of information, following a well-defined knowledge model. This ensures that content is classified accurately and consistently for any touchpoint taking away the time-consuming burden from content authors to manually tag content.

"IDC research suggests that making content and information searchable for customers and employees remains one of an organization's biggest challenges, largely because it involves tagging volumes of metadata across disparate silos," explains Marci Maddox, Research Director at IDC. "Semantic AI offers a path forward for businesses by automating the entire process taking away the manual, time-consuming task involved in enriching information."

Semantic AI is available for the various components of Tridion: Tridion Sites for Web content Management, Tridion Docs for Structured Content Management and Tridion Dynamic Experience Delivery for search and headless content publishing. The new semantic AI capabilities are available through an OEM partnership with the Semantic Web Company, a market-leader in semantic AI.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services. We help our customers to connect with and bring new ideas to people globally by communicating business critical content at scale and enabling the protection and realisation of their innovations.

Our vision is to help organisations interact effectively with people anywhere in the world by solving their language, content and market access challenges through our collective global intelligence, deep expertise and smart technology.

Customers include 90 of the globe's top 100 brands, the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and approximately half of the top 20 patent filers worldwide. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and South America across the technology, pharmaceutical, medical, legal, chemical, automotive, government and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from offices across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

